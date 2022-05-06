UPDATE 7:21 p.m. – Sunnyside Police have blocked off a section of Harrison Ave. "At this time the Regional SWAT team is conducting a search warrant at this residence on Harrison. They are asking the occupants to exit the house safely, without getting hurt. They're giving the occupants plenty of chances to come out and give themselves up before officers enter the house," said Sergeant Hernandez.
"Once there's been a substantial amount of time that the occupants don't exit, then they will go in and double check. The occupants that have come out have been taken into custody. Once the search warrant is complete, the officers will clear out and we will open the roadway to traffic."
A press release from the Sunnyside Police Department is expected tonight.
UPDATE 6:02 p.m. – Sunnyside Police officers are in a stand-off in the 600 block of Harrison Ave. where the suspect(s) are allegedly hiding.
UPDATE 6:01 p.m. – Due to the current events downtown, all Cinco de Mayo activities are suspended, according to the Sunnyside Police Department. Police will reevaluate course of action and provide an update at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
Sunnyside's 34th annual Cinco de Mayo Festival has been shaken by an active shooting situation Friday, May 6.
According to the Yakima County Scanner, there are three gunshot victims — one 13 year old male with a gunshot wound to the knee, one male with a gunshot wound, the status of the third victim is unknown.
The three victims were transported to nearby hospital for treatment.
Several Sunnyside Police officers were seen in pursuit of suspects near the Sunnyside Library, 621 Grant Ave., and behind a residential area on the corner of 7th Street and Harrison Ave.
Sunnyside Police Department has advised the community to stay away from the downtown area until further notice.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
