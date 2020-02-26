SUNNYSIDE — Harrison Middle School was in lockdown Monday morning, Feb. 24 after school officials learned of allegations of a threat of a drive-by shooting being made towards another student.
The 12 year-old male suspect, was promptly located and taken into custody, said Police Commander Scott Bailey.
The incident occurred about 9:43 a.m., and the lockdown was lifted at 10:10 a.m. Because of the proximity of Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, that school was put on a secure teach status, said school spokesperson Jessica Morgan.
“The SRO police on campus were able to quickly locate the suspect,” Morgan said.
Bailey said the student had apparently made a threat to shoot at the student or commit a drive-by shooting at the victim’s residence.
Bailey reported no threats were made regarding a shooting taking place on school grounds.
A copy of the case has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for the charging decision based on the suspect age, said Bailey.
The juvenile has been released to parents.
