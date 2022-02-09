Community members looking to shop local and support their homegrown business owners can stop by the Valentines Day Vendors Market hosted by A Castro Escobar Project on Sunday Feb. 13.
The market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Joseph Church Gym, 907 S. 6th Street, and will spotlight products such as baked goods, spicy candies, kids’ toys, candles, clothing, polymer clay earrings, and more.
For more information, call Ray Castro-Escobar at 509-305-7864 or email raycastroescobar@yahoo.com.
