A Castro Escobar Project and onecoven candle co. are hosting a kickoff to summer vendors market at 582 E. Allen Road on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will spotlight more than 25 local vendors showcasing their products including candles, baked goods, Mexican spiced candies, handmade jewelry, aguas frescas, clothing, jewelry and more.
There is an event page on Facebook under Summer Vendors Market with more information and a complete list of vendors.
