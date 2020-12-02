LOWER VALLEY — Getting customers to “Shop Local” is more than a catchphrase — it’s a case of life of death for small mom and pop shops forced to close or partially reduce services since early March.
Being flexible has taken on new meanings as small shops, which are the backbone of local economy, have struggled to remaining viable.
“It’s been frustrating,” declared Destination Sunnyside Chairperson Lori Gardner. “We’re in the ‘make it or break’ quarter of our year,” the veteran retail businesswoman lamented. “We need shoppers to visit us.”
“We’re all looking at ways to increases our portion of the market,” Gardner explained, adding the recent Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 was a good place to push for market exposure.
However, she is afraid that the burst of buying may not be enough to keep places like her giftshop, French Vanilla Market, open.
Since March, only essential businesses could be open, and all so-called non-essential businesses were ordered closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The salons, barber shops, gift stores, gyms and bowling lanes have faced months of closure, seeing no revenue to their cash register. Those businesses, which normally give financial support to every 4-H, football teams and school groups, has cut their usual donations since closing.
Even when state restrictions eased, allowing businesses to open at 25% capacity, there hasn’t been enough time to recoup their losses.
In November, when previously dipping COVID-19 infections started to spike again, restrictions were tightened, forcing businesses to re-examine again how business could become viable.
“We have found merchants helping each other by sharing their technical skills in setting up websites and online sales platforms,” Prosser Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Paul Estey declared.
He said a joint Shop Local effort promotion to keep people excited about shopping in Prosser proved successful during the recent Small Business Day Nov. 28.
Granger Chamber President Laurance Guisinger said he excited about the growth in his town despite the pandemic challenges.
His chamber is capitalizing on its dinosaur theme to develop a broader tourism plan complete with souvenirs.
“We are looking forward to the opening of Dollar General and a carniceria in the downtown area,” Guisinger announced.
In addition to federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for Local Governments (CARES) grant money awarded to merchants, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he plans to issue $135 million in COVID‑19 financial support for business support grants and recovery loan programs.
