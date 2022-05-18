Show N’ Shine a success despite the rain

The 2022 Sunnyside High School Show n’ Shine saw 189 cars attend at Chief Kamiakin Elementary on Saturday, April 30.
Although there was rainy weather, Jackie DeRuyter, an organizer for the event, said things “…turned out better than expected.”
The 18th annual car show raised more than $20,000 with the help of community members who, according to DeRuyter, were donating more money overpaying for services knowing it would be going to help the class of 2022.
Despite the challenges of the weather and unplanned circumstances, the car show was able to raise just as much money compared to previous years when things had gone according to plan.
“The people that showed up really cared about giving our students the celebration they deserved this year. It really meant a lot to us to see how many people still attended despite the weather. It was amazing,” said DeRuyter.
Money was also raised through a raffle of various items that included a doghouse and bench made by the high school construction class, a fishing trip to Alaska donated by Gary Christensen, and a load of gravel donated by a local concrete company. In total, about 20 to 30 items were raffled off.
Concessions for food were sponsored by L Bar Ranch beef who donated all the meat patties that were served.
A variety of vendors also attended the event showcasing homemade products and goods.
