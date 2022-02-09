Sunnyside High School’s annual all vehicle car show fundraiser, the “Show N’ Shine”, is scheduled to take place April 30.
In 2020, the 16th annual event was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the show was modified into a drive thru event to adhere to lower Yakima Health District protocols for a socially distanced and scaled back version of the popular community festival.
This year they’re going back to the soccer fields. It will be an in-person event.
Vehicle registration opens at 8 a.m. Spectators are welcome in at 10 a.m. Judging begins at 12 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
All types of vehicles are welcome to register. There will be Classic cars, imports trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and more.
The event will be located at the Chief Kamiakin Elementary School, 1700 East Lincoln Avenue.
The show will also include music, activities for kids, food and other vendors.
The cost to attend is $2 for students and $3 for adult community members. Children under five are free.
For more information call 509-837-7760.
