SUNNYSIDE — “Breath of Fresh Air” was envisioned to inspire youth, ages 4-14, for taking part in one of two sessions planned during the 5-day camp at the SHS track and Field behind Harrison Middle School.
Pre-k to fourth grade kiddos will take part in the morning session from 10 a.m. to noon, while older children can join in on the afternoon activities from 1-3 p.m.
“I wanted to start a camp because there’s never been an opportunity like this in the valley,” Borders said.
“Track is unique in that it helps kids with other sports,” she commented.
As a coach, Borders aims to build opportunities and programs in the valley, while helping youth realize their own potential.
Track and field is both an individual and team sport, helping athletes gain confidence in themselves, as well as boost others.
At the camp, SHS coaches and student athletes will be working with youngsters on sprints, hurdles, long jump, distance and shot put with softballs.
Last year, Sunnyside High School alumni Christy Borders began running — and jumping — competitively again… at the age of 30.
Since her first competition, she has won several titles and has hopes of winning more at the U.S. Track and Field Championships on July 11-14 at Iowa State University.
Those interested in the camp can contact Borders at christyborders10@gmail.com.
