SUNNYSIDE — Construction at Sunnyside High School continues through the unrelenting summer heat as delays brought by COVID‑19 have postponed its completion to the tail end of autumn.
While Superintendent Kevin McKay had stated last year, construction was scheduled to end for some of the projects this month. He commented, “COVID did present some delays and so the project which was originally scheduled to be done before school started. So done, you know, about this time so that we could move in is not going to be done until maybe November.”
An exact end date could not be estimated because of the ever-changing nature of the virus, but McKay is confident late November, perhaps early December is when the project’s phase one will be completed.
The phase one of the project includes completing the two-story classroom building with a cafeteria and common area, the fine arts orchestra classroom, and the athletics complex.
The two-story building is the farthest from completion. The roof has been constructed and so is the pipe work for the building. Interior work has started for it, but McKay reiterated that due to the impact of COVID‑19, constructions materials arrived at a slower rate and the construction crew themselves have been impacted.
The new fine arts building can be seen at the very front of Sunnyside High School facing South Sixteenth Street. The preliminary works of foundation and prep have been finished and the construction has begun.
That building will be used for the high school orchestra who previously used the drama department’s black box theatre for orchestral use.
“We wanted to give drama the space that was originally designed for them,” McKay expressed. He added that there were also numerous students in the arts program that needed the extra space.
“They’re all moving forward, the contractors are making great progress, and as of right now, we’re extremely happy with the work and the look of the buildings,” McKay enthused.
The phase two of constructing the athletic complex’s stadium, track, roadway, and the parking are in design now according to the superintendent. He expects the designs to be ready to go to bid by mid-September.
“Once it goes out to bid, if it’s within the budget that we’ve established then a contractor will be a part of that contract and we’ll start construction on that.
“Our hope is that we finish the phase one projects and then starting the phase two projects,” McKay concluded.
