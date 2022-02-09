SHS Drama puts on a ‘Princess and the Pea’ comedy

The Sunnyside High School Drama Club is putting on their second show of the school year, “Once Upon a Mattress”.
Drama club member Elijah Wise says, “It’s basically a comedy of the relationships between members of the royal house, specifically Prince Dauntless, Princess Winifred, and Queen Aggravain, who acts as an over-protective mother.”
"Once Upon a Mattress is a parody of the fairy tale 'The Princess and the Pea'. It is a Broadway musical from 1959. The story begins in a faraway kingdom in the middle ages. Due to an unhappy curse, King Sextimus is mute. His terror of a wife, Queen Aggravain, has taken control of the kingdom. In an attempt to keep her son, Prince Dauntless, single, she has decreed that only a princess that can pass her (unfair) test may marry her son. To complicate matters, no one else in the kingdom may get married until the prince does. Sir Harry and Lady Larken are very disturbed by this, as they have just discovered that Lady Larken is pregnant. Luckily, Sir Harry is able to find Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, who is an unorthodox princess who is so eager to arrive that she swims the moat. This classic musical is hilarious from beginning to end," SHS Drama advisor Corey Murphy said.
New comers and veterans to the club are getting to put this production on stage as cast and crew.
“Acting as Prince Dauntless is fun as a romantic relationship develops between him and the Princess, with Dauntless growing in character before finally standing up to his mother,” Wise said.
The performances will be in line with state guidance which will not require masks of the performers during the show.
The shows are Feb.25-26, and March 3-5 at 7:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium. They will also be a matinee performance on Feb. 26 at 2 p.m.
CAST LIST
PRINCESS WINNIFRED……………………SAMI JO MENDOZA
PRINCE DAUNTLESS…………………………ELIJAH WISE
QUEEN AGGRAVAIN…………………………SARA WAYWELL
KING SEXTIMUS………………………………MICHAEL CASTRO
LADY LARKEN…………………………………TAYLER BONZI
SIR HARRY………………………………………GABE SCHENCK
JESTER……………………………………………MJ JOHNSON
MINSTREL………………………………………CELESTE TLATELPA
WIZARD…………………………………………PATRICK WISE
LADY LUCILE……………………………………LISSAUNDRA CARIDAD
LADY MERRILL………………………………JASMIN VIGIL-LOPEZ
LADY ROWENA………………………………ARLETTE GARCIA
SIR STUDLEY……………………………………MIKE SANCHEZ
PRINCESS #12/SIR LUCE…………………ADRIANA SOLANO
LADY BEATRICE………………………ROXANNE CARDIDAD
MABELLE & NIGHTENGALE ………………SUJEY CHACON
LADIES IN WAITING AND KNIGHTS
SAMANTHA HUERTA, JOSELYN TLATELPA, MELIA ALVAREZ, KENNEDY WISE, SARIAH WISE and JILLIAN SCHLEGEL
