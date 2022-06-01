Sunnyside’s class of 2022, of approximately 450 students, will be the first to receive their diplomas at the new Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex. The graduation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Each senior will be given five tickets. Gates open for ticket holders at 6 p.m. General admission will start at 6:45 p.m.
Bags and back packs will not be allowed due to safety precautions in place.
In addition to the bleachers, there will be hundreds of chairs set up on a grand covering atop the track next to the field. This includes 48 wheelchair and companion seats.
The capacity for this year’s graduation is at 3,900 seats. That is 500 seats more than ceremonies of previous years.
There also will be chairs and a turf cover on the field for the graduates.
Parking is available at the high school and includes handicap accessible spaces close to the field.
Other local schools will also be celebrating the end of the long journey for the class of 2022, beginning Thursday, June 2.
On that night, Sunnyside Christian High School’s commencement exercise will begin at 7 p.m. at Grandview Church of the Nazarene.
Mabton High School and Granger will celebrate the class of 2022 on same night as the Grizzlies, June 3.
On Saturday, June 4, Bickleton’s graduates will be celebrated at 3 p.m.
Toppenish High School’s graduation starts at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10.
Both Grandview and Prosser high schools will be Saturday, June 11.
Prosser’s commencement will take place at 10 a.m. and Grandview’s event will be at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.