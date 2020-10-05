SUNNYSIDE — Registration for the Grizzly 2020-21 preseason workouts is now open. The conditioning program is voluntary and not required for any sport or student athlete. Individuals may sign up for more than one athletic program during this preseason.
Due to safety guidelines, the number of participants may be limited. Coaches will be in contact with registered and eligible students. As restrictions lessen, the number of allowed participants will be increased. There’s a chance not all programs will offer workouts.
To be eligible for the WIAA second season; participants must complete their online registration on FamilyID; https://www.familyid.com/sunnyside-high-school-athletics/preseason-workouts-wiaa-second-summer and provide the SHS ASB/Athletic Office with their current sports physical.
For registration support contact FamilyID, 781-205-2800.
