SUNNYSIDE — Most of the Sunnyside community was headed in one or two directions on Thursday, Nov. 7: to the Big 9 football game in Moses Lake or to the high school where 180 culminating senior projects would be judged.
Although the Grizzly football players turned in a great but losing effort against Moses Lake, an astounding number of seniors put their months of project planning on display in their individual 7-9-minute presentations, to close out a key senior graduation requirement.
According to SHS Project Coordinator, Holly Ohler, the volume of presenters was record setting — nearly 200 over two nights — with two additional presentation installments to follow. “This is the biggest night we have ever pushed through,” Ohler stated, as she thanked the volume of staff who helped prepare them for their career readiness demonstration.
Students were judged by community adult volunteers on seven categories for a maximum of three points per category. Each student also completed two practice presentations prior to finals night, with a score of 70 percent or better.
“I’m happy,” said Isaac Sandoval, “I’m relieved.” “And don’t forget nervous as heck,” said Isaias Garcia. The duo was part of a group of seven, who each passed their senior boards with excellent scores.
