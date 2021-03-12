SHS stadium dream breaks ground with students' help

Sunnyside High School’s field of dreams in ceremonial ‘Grizzification’ spirit broke ground at the site of the recently completed athletic complex as construction is set to officially begin on the new stadium and corresponding facilities Thursday, March 11.
The landmark day coincided one year after two Yakima County residents had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and two days later on March 13, campuses were closed to students.
“Getting kids back in school has been a really great achievement. If we didn’t have them back in school and have the students here to participate in this would not have meant the same,” Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay said.
The project is in the early stages of development which will have a lasting impact on the multi generations of students and make the community proud, he enthusiastically conveyed.
“Even when we had to make some adjustments to the project itself, we still wanted to make sure everything the voters wanted in the project was still there, including the walking path,” McKay added.
The dream to build a campus stadium has been an enduring vision since 1999, and one which was worthy of four attempts, according to SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell.
“I’m so proud of everyone who put in the work to get this done. And what made the difference the fourth time, were these students right here,” Maxwell stated.
Former and past students went door-to-door and speaking to residents about the positive significance and community asset a campus stadium and athletic complex would represent, the principal expressed.
“It’s going to be nice that we’re going to have a stadium and facility that’s going to match and be better than all of our neighbors. So, it will be fantastic,” SSD Board President Michelle Perry declared.
The project is expected to be completed in eight months around January 2022, McKay reported. He’s hopeful once the campus is back to a new healthy normal, spring sports and graduation will take place in the landmark stadium.
“Our schools and facilities in this district are some of the best in the state. It’s incredible how nice our facilities are, and we’ve always had that kind of reputation that are athletic facilities, especially the outside ones just don’t match up. And now, we get the opportunity to make it match up.”
