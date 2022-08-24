SACRAMENTO — Rick Bishop, a senior at Sunnyside High School, competed at the USA Track & field junior Olympics national competition in Sacramento California which took place from July 25-30.
Bishop competed in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with the team Tri-cities Thunder. They finished in 21 for the 4x100 with a time of 43.75 seconds and 17 in the 4x400 with a time of 3:28:06 minutes.
