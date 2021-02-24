As the parents attended a virtual community forum to learn of the Sunnyside High School reopening plans on Monday, March 1, the school board have its stamp of approval on Monday, Feb. 22 in the high school auditorium.
While the public participation was small at its board’s first open meeting held since March 2020, with only about six people, more than 47 listened in via the zoom platform.
“We’re very excited to get students back in the classroom,” SHS Principal Ryan Maxwell said Monday, noting that 1,400 students declared they want to take part in the hybrid learning program, out of the school’s enrollment of more than 2,000 students.
The learning model will look different with students having their computers in one classroom with virtual instruction, similar to how district instruction is being done in the K-8 grades, Maxwell explained.
Having 12 students in classrooms will further minimize movement in the halls, but Maxwell said they will still have the opportunity to socialize and study together.
The freshmen will be on campus Monday, March 1 and Tuesday, March 2, to get oriented to the system. Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5, the remaining sophomore, junior and senior classes will be on campus.
Maxwell announced the hybrid schedule will be fully implemented by March 8.
“We have had 250 seniors in class for the past month and it has worked well,” Maxwell remarked.
Maxwell said the students will be divided into smaller groups of 700 students on campus every two days. “Wednesday will continue to be an online learning day,” Maxwell noted.
“While it is the goal of the school board to have all students involved in the hybrid learning model, nearly 30% of the more than 2,000 high school students are electing to continue their education via the online classes,” explained Superintendent Kevin McKay during Monday’s board meeting.
“Currently between 30 to 33 % of our district students are attending online classes, rather than taking advantage of the hybrid model,” McKay told the school board.
Total head count for the district is 6,639 students K-12.
“Because of changes in how the state is funding our Full Time Equivalencies (FTE), so we are able to count all of our students,” he stated.
He noted January FTE enrollments count was 6,518.
