Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter EX of Sunnyside recently selected Sunnyside High School seniors Kaydience Porter and Hennessy Rodriguez to receive continuing educational scholarships of $1,000 each.
Porter has been accepted to Washington State University and plans to become a pediatric nurse.
Rodriguez hopes to attend the University of Washington to pursue an education focused on the environment.
P.E.O. scholarships are open to young women graduating high school and currently enrolled in college.
The women’s group typically raises funds for the scholarship awards through its December auction, but a raffle was held in December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Women interested in learning more about the chapter may email Yvonne Sikes, scholarship facilitator and treasurer at: yvonnesikes@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.