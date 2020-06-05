SUNNYSIDE — Former Yakima Valley Conference of Governments (YVCOG) Planning Manager, Mike Shuttleworth has been hired as the city’s new planning and community development supervisor.
He started work at city hall Monday, June 1, according to City Manager Martin Casey.
Before joining YVCOG, Shuttleworth worked at Benton County as its planning manager for nearly 10 years. He had worked at YVCOG since 2017.
“He knows Sunnyside and our land use/planning issues well and he is well-regarded for his skills and professionalism,” Casey said.
