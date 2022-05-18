Sierra Vista Middle School has announced their students of the month for April 2022.
As a prize, each student receives a certificate and 25 LiveSchool points.
Sixth graders receiving student of the month are Jordan Alvarez-Ortiz, Angel Barron, Amanda Cortez, Uriel Salgado-Salgado, Kaiden Torres, and Jackelyne Velazquez-Lua.
Seventh graders include Elizabeth Castellano, Alvaro Espino-Garcia, Maria Paredes, Lizbeth Rodriguez-Castillo, and Orlando Tlatelpa-Tapia.
Eighth graders on the list are Paige Arroyo-Banda, Oscar Bonilla, Brenda Casas, Alex Lopez, Uriel Olmedo, Sofia Valdovinos-Arreguin.
