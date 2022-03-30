Sierra Vista Middle School has announced their students of the month for February 2022.
As a prize, each student receives a certificate and 25 LiveSchool points.
Sixth graders receiving student of the month are Adrienne Carrillo, Emi Castro, Juan Diaz-Acevedo Jr, Mario Ledesma Jr, Elsie Magana, Julian Navarro-Ceja, Maliah Pallares, Nahomi Ramos, Christian Sandoval-Garcia, Aryanna Sotelo, and Mayra Valencia-Saucedo.
Seventh graders include Asaya Atanacio, Daisy Cardenas-Vargas, Omar Castillo, Jose Hernandez-Rojas, Rubi Jaimes-Martinez, Evelyn Nava, and Briseida Zuniga-Pineda.
Eighth graders on the list are Jocelyn Acevedo, Juriel Arellano, Sarahi Aviles, Damian Becho-Cortes, Karina Casas-Blanco, Lynnet Ramos-Alcala, and Stefanie Robledo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.