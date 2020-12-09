SUNNYSIDE — Sierra Vista Middle School October Students of the Month include sixth graders Isabella Arreola, Asaya Atanacio, Dayanara Bracamontes-Andrade, Valentin Macias and Bethany Thornton.
October seventh graders named were Anthony Ayala-Mendoza, Elysia Blackwood, Christian Nunez-Herrera, Uriel Olmedo, Janiah Rodriguez and Dalilah Torres.
Eighth graders Anthony Castilleja-Rodelo, Daniel Cisneros, Ariana Jimenez, Yumalay Lopez, Brandon Martinez, Jessiah Rios, Joshua Serna, Madison Sieckman and Nevaeh Simmons were also named top students at the middle school.
