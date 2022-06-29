The Sunnyside School Board started their meeting on Monday, June 27 with the swearing in of Silvia Ramos as the new School Board member.
This position opened following the resignation of Ray Castro-Escobar on Thursday, May 26. Ramos will hold the position until the next regularly scheduled election in September 2023.
“I’m extremely happy about the opportunity to be a part of the School District Board,” Ramos stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.