More than 250 community members came to support the Mr. SHS candidates, Saturday, March 18.
At the culmination of nearly four months of fundraising, the 12 Mr. SHS candidates made it to the end. It was time for the 17th annual Mr. SHS pageant.
The theme this year was “You’ve got a friend in me,” based off of the “Toy Story” movie franchise.
The young men began the evening with a group dance routine. Then each contestant demonstrated through skits with younger siblings or friends, "What I want to be when I grow up."
During intermission the organizer and SHS Leadership advisor, Christina Peabody, announced that the contestants gathered more than $1,100 from audience members in a last "dash for cash." This pushed the fundraising total over their goal of $12,000 by 90 cents.
Local judges tallied scores based on the contestants' previous fundraising contributions along with their performance in pageant categories such as talent, hero presentations and an interview questions.
Talents ranged from feats of strength, magic acts, ribbon dancing, yo-yo-ing, dancing, singing, guitar and piano solos.
Each candidate recorded a hero speech of someone special in their lives. The majority chose a parent as their hero.
After much deliberation the judges crowned Simon Johnston the 2023 Mr. SHS. Along with his crown, Johnston received a $1,000 scholarship donated by the Memorial Foundation.
Titus Hazzard was awarded the honor of first prince and Adrian Sandoval was second. Mario Alvarez was awarded the title of Mr. Congeniality.
During the pageant Ernesto Tapia was recognized as this year’s miracle child and received his own crown.
The contestants were nominated by their peers to participate in the pageant and fundraiser.
The Sunnyside High School seniors started fundraising at the end of November 2022 for Children’s Village and Children’s Services through MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital.
The SHS seniors participated in restaurant take overs, basketball halftime fundraising, pie in the face, singing Christmas carols events and more to raise the money.
Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com
General Manager
