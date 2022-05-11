Some 250 people attended a debate among six Congressional candidates who hope to unseat Rep. Dan Newhouse at the Yakima VFW Hall on May 7.
The five Republicans included Brad Klippert, Benancio Garcia, Corey Gibson, Jerrod Sessler and Loren Culp. The sole Democrat was Doug White. Newhouse did not participate.
A moderator read five questions, and each candidate had two minutes to respond, with one minute for rebuttal.
The questions ranged from China buying farmland; energy policy; Trump’s America First policy; the future of agriculture; education and CRT; and crimes & terrorism.
Since the debate was hosted by the Republican Liberty Caucus, the event sometimes resembled a boisterous Trump rally and a church revival meeting.
Each Republican promoted “food independence” and a strong America with an end to environmental regulations.
“We need to deregulate and open federal lands and give them back to the states,” Garcia said.
Sessler promoted deregulations with more drilling, mining and fracking.
“Environmentalism is a dangerous mindset,” Sessler said.
Culp said Newhouse was a “globalist” who worked against local interests. Culp said we need to fight environmentalists.
Klippert said young people should pick asparagus in the fields before and after school, like he did when growing up.
Sessler, Gibson and Culp called for closing down the federal Dept. of Education. Gibson said teacher unions are causing a decline in educational standards.
Each Republican tried to “top the others” in outrage over the current state of the nation, often with boisterous claims and rants.
Climate Change, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were issues totally ignored. No one presented an outline on the steps needed to achieve goals, or how a candidate would improve the lives of local residents, if elected.
After each Republican had his say, Doug White provided a different perspective. At first, the partisan crowd was not receptive and booed, but Loren Culp stepped forward and noted White’s bravery for attending a Republican rally. Culp said the Top-2 candidates in November’s election could be White and Newhouse. The crowd should be courteous and listen.
White said central Washington had made great progress on carbon-free energy with hydroelectric dams, wind and solar farms and nuclear power. The PNL Lab in the Tri-Cities is a leader in developing batteries to store electricity. The country should gradually wean itself off fossil fuels to control Climate Change.
For White, “America First” meant American military and economic might, democratic ideals and leadership in NATO. The U.S. was helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression. President Obama had led the U.S. effort to execute Osama bin Laden.
We need major improvements for local infrastructure, White said. Most of the irrigation canals were built in 1906, with little done since then.
To maintain America’s leadership, local schools must teach math, science and critical thinking skills. Unfortunately, it had become necessary to import technical support staff from China and India, White said.
Some 250,000 immigrants had illegally crossed the southern U.S. border during April, and White said this was a big problem. The crowd seemed to appreciate his honesty.
The two-hour debate provided an opportunity to become acquainted with the congressional candidates and set political goals for the future.
Just two candidates will emerge after the Top-2 primary set for July 15 to Aug. 2. Ballots will be mailed out in mid-July, and the two with the most votes will then be on the November ballot.
