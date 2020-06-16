SUNNYSIDE — A six-member team assembled early Saturday morning to carry out bags of potatoes to anyone in the community who was hungry for the taste of home, food staple.
Also known as Idaho potatoes, the versatile and large, dark brown skin spud is suitable for baking, mashing, and french fries, making it a popular menu item with every meal.
Pastor Joel Sheeres explained how the recent breakdown in the food supply line resulted in the procurement of 1,250, 10 lb. bags, which were provided by Agra Northwest.
Enthusiastic drivers arrived at the church, 700 N. 16th St., 30-minutes prior to the 9 a.m. potato giveaway on June 13. Eager members were at the ready as vehicles navigated an array of orange cones in the parking lot on their way to stopping at the entrance.
With a face cover as part of their attire and sacks of russets in both hands, volunteers proceeded to place them inside the waiting vehicles. Drivers were given two at the outset and asked if they wanted more for other family members or knew anyone in need who would appreciate the offering.
“This is something that I can definitely do to give back to the community,” Al Smeenk stated as he described how friendly their big smiles were when receiving a few bags potatoes.
“Anything we can do to give back, that’s what we want to do as Christians,” he added.
Most of the drivers accepted additional potato bags to assist the team’s efforts in providing families with handfuls of regional sustenance
Church member Jordan Haak, who facilitated the potato drop of five pallets with the packing house out of Pasco, shared in the cheerful message of giving back to others during this challenging time.
The volunteers also donated more than 100 bags to the Sunnyside food bank to mean its high demand for food services. “Even my aunt came and got some for her cherry harvest workers,” Haak enthused.
