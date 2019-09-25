SUNNYSIDE — Changes are imminent to the Sixth Street and Grant Avenue traffic signal.
The Sunnyside Public Works Department will be making changes to the traffic signal at S. Sixth Street and Grant Avenue on Oct. 1.
Residents are asked to give workmen a wide berth as they remove the current signal and replace it with a 4-way flashing light and stop sign.
For more information contact Public Works at 509-837-5206.
