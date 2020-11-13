PROSSER — The Prosser Boys & Girls Club has partnered with Prosser Memorial Health to promote holiday cheer by inviting community members to stay safe and watch Skydiving Santa pay a visit to Prosser on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.
Santa will jump out of an airplane and parachute down to a grassy area east of the Rattlesnake Mountain Skydiving hangar at the Prosser Airport. Families can park their cars or watch from a safe distance as they watch Santa land in their community.
If families are unable to go to the event, it can be streamed live at www.facebook.com/prosserclubs.
Due to weather concerns and for the safety of the skydiving team, the event may be rescheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.