SUNNYSIDE — A sleepy driver on her way home from work collided with a power pole and three parked cars before coming to a rest at the corner of South 10th Street and East Lincoln Avenue Sunday morning, Dec. 14 about 4 a.m., according to a Sunnyside police report.
The pole, located in front of Bob’s Auto Clinic, 1006 E. Lincoln Ave., sheared off at the base and tangled in the overhead powerlines, but didn’t cause any outages in the area.
“We had a time trying to determine which agency the pole belongs to,” said Bob’s Auto Clinic, owner Mike Farmer, who found out about the collision Monday morning.
“It didn’t appear to be connected to any of the lines. But it does belong to Century Link and they said they would remove the pole,” Farmer added.
The driver of the car, Erica Flores, was not injured in the incident.
