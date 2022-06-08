The Sunnyside Lions Club will be holding its monthly fundraiser this Friday, June 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way.
On the menu for dine in or take out is spaghetti with meat sauce, green salad, French bread, Italian cake, and an Italian soda drink. Meals are $10 each.
Funds raised during the event will be used for community projects, including sight, hearing, and youth programs.
For more information, contact Sherre Holden, 509-305-1278.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.