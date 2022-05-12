TOPPENISH — Heritage University hosted speakers Dr. Nucha Isarowong, Ph.D., and social worker Maria Ayala to speak to its graduating Bachelor of Social Work students and the community on Wednesday, May 4 to offer a new perspective on mental health.
Isarowong works as the Director of the Advanced Clinical Training Program at the Barnard Center at the University of Washington. Ayala is a mental health counselor at Triumph Rehabilitation Center in Yakima. Both are licensed, clinical social workers.
His advice to the Heritage students and the public goes hand in hand with mental health issues the common good face today.
Isarowong says their main goal was to speak about infant and early childhood mental health and its importance. He believes that it is easy to play the blame whenever families go through struggles but the challenges that exist for both families and individuals come from the society that we live in and the inequities that exist according to Isarowong.
“All of the research is telling us, and the work that has been done in the past 30 or 40 years around this is that if we target our services to promote the relationship between parents and their really young children, that those kids grow up to have much better coping skills to be able to handle adversity, stress, and trauma better than other kids who do not have that relationship in place,” said Isarowong, who works with Ayala helping build family relationships through different programs.
Ayala says that she believes that mental health starts at a young age, “I truly feel that if we start mental health awareness young, hopefully by the time children are teenagers or adults, they are able to cope with some of the stuff they are going through and won’t need support because they will able to manage mental health by themselves.”
