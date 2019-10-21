PROSSER — Driving too fast for the conditions was listed as the cause of a 2012 white Peterbilt tractor with trailer rollover Thursday Oct. 17, just before 11 p.m. on State Route 221, south of Prosser.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the vehicle, driven by Rogelio Casillas-Garcia, 31, of Sunnyside, was northbound on State Route 221, near Milepost 25, when it crossed the centerline into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled.
Casillas-Garcia was injured in crash and transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital.
He was cited for speed to fast for conditions.
