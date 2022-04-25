Spirit of Sunnyside makes its return this May

The Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Dinner and Auction celebrates the best and brightest the community has to offer. The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 14 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street.
The event is being organized and hosted by the 2021-2022 Miss Sunnyside Court.
Nominees may be submitted to the City of Sunnyside by 4 p.m. Monday, May 2.
All nominations must include a brief letter detailing the reasons why the person should be considered for this award. Nominees must be resident of, or work in, Sunnyside, Outlook, Mabton, or Bickleton.
Categories for nominations include Legacy, Health Care Person, Educator, New Business of the Year, Public Employee or Official, Business Person, Non-Profit, Youth, Beautification (business or home), Volunteer, Agriculture Business/Person.
Nominations are also being accepted for a “Hero,” or person of distinguished courage, ability, admired for brave deeds and noble qualities.
Local organizations may also submit a form for the Dinner Pledge, an opportunity to raise funds for the Miss Sunnyside Scholarship Program and upcoming events that promote the community.
Interested sponsors may pledge to either decorate a table, donate an item to the auction, donate a dessert, donate a monetary amount, donate items to support the dinner, or simply attend the event to socialize with the community.
For more information about the Spirit of Sunnyside Awards Dinner and Auction, visit the Miss Sunnyside Ambassadors – Scholarship Program Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.