A colorful cannon ball splash of paint and upgraded lockers highlight the makeover efforts presently underway at the City of Sunnyside pool facilities in preparation for opening its summer swim season Monday, June 14.
The City Council decided to take the funds saved from last year’s pool closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and channeled back into the bath house and pool beautification activities, according to Elizabeth Alba, Finance & Administrative Services Director.
She has been in contact with other municipal pools on how they’re planning to operate and received a significant amount of health guidance from the state’s Department of Health and Recreation and Parks Association.
The pool will open in Phase 3 of Governor Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan – consisting of up to 125 individuals, excluding staff – until they’re informed to move into another phase or when new direction is provided, Alba said during an interview on Thursday.
The Monday through Sunday swim schedule commences with two open swim sessions: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 4 p.m. Family swim is 5 – 7 p.m. Family swim dates may be closed to swim meets. Dates to be determined.
Due to the close contact with swimmers during swimming lessons and staffing limitations, lessons will not be offered this season.
Admission prices are $2 for children ages four to seven years; $3 for eight years of age and up. Children three years old and younger swim free with adult admission. Season passes will not be sold this year due to the uncertainty of pool operations remaining open the entire 2021 season.
Pool amenities to be temporarily closed this season include slide; diving boards; showers; lap swim and no onsite supply of life jackets – guests are encouraged to bring their own.
New protocols in place will be temperature checks, sign in and protective face masks required to be worn in line with six-feet social distance guidelines to be followed, inside the locker room and on the pool deck.
Fresh exterior and interior paint, including the bath house and shower facilities was applied from top to bottom. Fixtures were cleaned. All new signage was installed. The pool received Grandview High School’s surplus lockers from when the old campus was torn down, which replaced the vintage hanging mesh bags.
City seasonal maintenance workers Gabriel Oswalt and Alan Ochoa, who are assigned to the Parks and Recreation Department, were rolling a heavy coat of dark blue paint on the floors inside the men and women’s changing rooms on Friday.
“I’ve already talked to a bunch of kids that have come up here while seeing me work, so they’re pretty excited the pool is opening. I know there’s going to be a lot of people coming here,” Oswalt explained.
The nineteen-year-old has been on the job for the past month and said he’s thrilled about the makeover progress being made. As a kid growing up in Sunnyside, Oswalt remembered the pool has looked the same ever since he first began swimming at the pool.
Ochoa fondly described how important the community pool and downtown park area was for his family and friends in the summer months where they would barbecue and play volleyball.
“I know I never wanted to be home when I was a kid and always wanted to be here. So, I would ask my mom to buy us a season pass,” Ochoa expressed.
The Sunnyside High School graduate recently started his summer job with the city and is proud to be part of the remodeling crew.
“I was actually a lifeguard for two seasons. It was fun, an adventure,” Ochoa stated. “Let the kids have some fun. I did my job and blew the whistle when I had to.”
A detailed job description and application can be viewed and completed at: http://www.ci.sunnyside.wa.us/Jobs
“We’re so excited to have our pool open again and that is truly how everybody feels about it,” Alba conveyed.
