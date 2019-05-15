SUNNYSIDE — The city’s annual Spring Clean-up event is this coming Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on South Fifth Street, next to Central Park.
The event is free to residents of the city, and commercial loads will not be accepted.
Vehicle batteries, car tires, auto parts and hazardous waste will also be prohibited.
For more information call 509-837-7999.
