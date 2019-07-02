GRANGER — There will be a new face on school campuses when students begin once again filling the hallways and classrooms at Roosevelt Elementary, the middle and high schools this coming August.
Newly hired Granger Police Officer Bobby Salinas will be greeting students and getting to know them as the School Resource Officer.
He was specifically hired for the job, having four years prior experience in the same capacity at another School District.
The SRO program ended in 2016, and Police Chief Steve Araguz is excited to give it new life, stating Superintendent Brian Hart reached out to the city upon his hiring last year. He told officials one of his goals was to reinstitute the SRO program.
“The City Council and School Board immediately reached an agreement to split the cost of the program 50/50 without any questions,” Araguz said.
Remembering Hart’s words, Araguz said the superintendent was impassioned.
“He said, ‘You never know where we’ll have a school shooting’,” Araguz recalled.
In addition to support from the school board and city officials, he said the community support was apparent at a School Board meeting on the matter.
Issues on school campuses like substance use are common.
Addressing that issue in particular, Araguz said there are many ways in which officials are exploring ways to decrease activities that are unsafe for kids.
“Educating parents is key,” Araguz said, noting the SRO can also support the education of students.
Salinas, who is a father, can educate students on the dangers of various substances and other unhealthy choices that lead to safety risks, the chief said.
“We would rather take and educational step than an enforcement step,” he said.
Safety in the schools is the primary focus of the SRO, but Araguz also wants to promote positive relationships between the community and police.
Developing the relationships in the schools, developing trust between students and the SRO, opens the door to further educational opportunities. It also helps children feel safe about talking to an officer about issues in and out of school, Araguz said.
He said having a positive role model can make a difference in a child’s life choices, and he wants children in Granger to have someone who they can trust.
Salinas will also be provided a vehicle to better access the different campuses.
Araguz said a Chevrolet Tahoe already in the Police Department fleet has been given a new look, sporting a Spartan design agreed upon by school officials.
Businesses have donated time and equipment to ensure the vehicle is ready for the road, Araguz said.
Additionally, Salinas will not be attired in a traditional uniform. Instead, he will be wearing slacks and a polo that is more casual in appearance.
“We want him to be approachable,” Araguz said of the more casual uniform.
The role Salinas will fill is primarily as an advocate, although there will be instances when he must enforce the law regarding criminal activity.
Araguz believes Salinas will be able to do so in a caring, concerned manner.
“He’s going to do a good job… his intentions are great,” the chief said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.