As the new year approaches, the Sunnyside School District is asking families to participate in their Family Survey.
The purpose of this survey is to gain perspective and feedback from families to improve Sunnyside schools and the district as a whole.
The school district is working in partnership with the Center for Educational Effectiveness to administer the survey and analyze the data that is collected. In January, students in grades 4 through 12, and school district employees will also be asked to take surveys specific to their roles and experiences.
"We want to know how our families feel our school, staff, and educational systems are doing. Do they feel like they can talk to teachers, are we communicating with them through their preferred methods, and do they feel their student's needs are being met?" says Director of Communications Jessica Morgan. "The schools will use this information to strengthen systems that are working well and to address areas that are challenges."
To complete the survey families can visit the school districts website at sunnysideschools.org, families are asked to complete the survey for each school the student is attending with the survey being available in various languages.
The family survey should take 10-15 minutes to completes and are anonymous with no identifying data collected.
The school district hopes to hear from a minimum of 2,000 families.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
