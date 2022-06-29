Star-spangled skies coming July 4th

The Sunnyside Lions Club will host their Independence Day Celebration this coming Monday, July 4 at Sunnyside High School’s Clem Senn Field.
Food vendors Taquitos El Porvenir and Felix Mexican LLC will be in attendance, accompanied by a variety of vendors selling their goods during the festivities.
A firework show will begin at dusk put on by Alpha Pyrotechnics.
Gates open at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend free of charge. Donations are accepted at the gate.
For more information, call Sherre Holden at 509-305-1278 or Julia Hart at 509-840-9564.
