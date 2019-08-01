SUNNYSIDE — In an announcement which appeared to have blindsided city officials, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, filed a Federal Civil Rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on Wednesday, July 30.
In a detailed media announcement, the AG’s office provided the kind of details in its’ suit, which city officials in their own prepared response, state they were seeking to help correct the situation.
AG and city officials both wrote in their respective media statements, the two parties were in discussion for several months during the spring of 2019, to find a resolution to the multiple types of violations which are claimed in the suit.
According to the AG’s release, the suit claims in instances which range back to 2015, the city breached State and Federal laws protecting the rights of individuals to due process during the eviction process.
In a subsequent document received by the Sunnyside Sun on Aug. 1, from Brionna Aho, AG Communications Director, the document reads, “The complaint alleges that Sunnyside has a policy or practice of denying residents living in CFRHP housing their right to due process of law afford by the federal and state constitutions, and their notice and process rights under the Residential Landlord Tenant Act (RLTA).”
The city operates a Crime Free Rental Housing Program (CFRHP), under WA State authority. The CFRHP allows the city to work jointly with landlords to react to issues occurring in rental homes within city jurisdiction. The type of actions taken are intended to reduce gang and crime activity.
Three detailed scenarios of actions the city named in its release, and the type of violations occurring against city renters, were detailed in the AG release. In this section of the AG release, it states, “Most of the unlawfully evicted residents have been Latino, women or families with children.”
The AG’s office also believed the city was acting outside the parameters of CFRHP, and while doing so, breached individual civil and renter rights, creating short- and long-term homelessness to the individuals involved.
Although landlords under the CFRHP may expedite the delivery of the eviction notice, the eviction process must still proceed, according to the state’s Residential Landlord Tenant Act, through the court process.
The lawsuit asks the city and its employees to stop “unlawful practices,” and seeks restitution for the affected.
Both parties acknowledged a communication breakdown during the discussion phase of the investigation, but different types of breakdowns.
The AG’s release reads, “Over the course of its investigation, the AGO has had multiple communications and meetings with city leaders, most recently in March 2019, in an effort to work with the city to bring its police practices in compliance with state and federal law. These meetings were unsuccessful.”
In response, the city wrote later the same day, “The City is disappointed by today’s decision by the Attorney General’s Office to file suit alleging concerns with past conduct of the Crime Free Rental Housing program. The City has held ongoing discussions. . . and has cooperated with the AG’s office. . . and has worked in good faith.”
Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey, along with Mayor Julia Hart, when contacted by the Sunnyside Sun, had no additional comment, other than deferring to the city’s July 30, prepared statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.