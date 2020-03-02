YAKIMA — Four more Washington residents are reported dead from the novel coronavirus as of Monday, March 2.
All four lived in the Seattle area. The latest deaths brings to six in the United States, state health officials said.
Sunday, two elderly Washington people reportedly were the first deaths blamed on the COVID-19.
In Yakima County, Yakima Health District (YHD) was notified Friday, Feb. 28 of an individual whose recent travel history and symptoms were consistent with possible COVID-19.
The Yakima Health District decided, out of an abundance of caution, to collect a specimen to send to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). This specimen will be tested and will determine whether the patient has COVID-19. Results are expected from DOH within 3-5 days.
The Yakima Health District will notify the individual and the public with results when available.
The Yakima Health District has spent the past several weeks preparing for the possibility of Yakima County being affected by the outbreak. YHD officials will continue to work with our partners to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is contained, should it appear in our community. Nationally, screening processes have been put in place for U.S. residents who are returning from areas experiencing active spread of COVID-19.
These processes are in place to quickly identify and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
On Jan. 21, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced the first case in the United states COVID-19 in a Snohomish County resident. As of Feb. 28, 2020, DOH announced two additional cases in the state of Washington. One case was believed to be travel related. Health officials are working diligently to identify how the patients were exposed.
