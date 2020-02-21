SUNNYSIDE– Elena Huizar of the state Attorney General’s office will cover consumer fraud and related issues at public meeting Thursday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sunnyside Senior Citizen Center 1400 Federal Way.
The meeting, presented by the Sunnyside Lions, will include a meal of chili and cornbread, plus dessert.
For meal reservations call Marcelina Ortega at (509) 840-0598.
