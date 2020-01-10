YAKIMA — “Astria Regional’s closure will wreak havoc in our region,” Laurie Robinson a nurse in the hospital’s emergency department said.
Her comments were made today, Jan. 10, following the Washington State Nurses Association’s announcement that it has filed an emergency motion in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington against Astria Health requesting reconsideration of the abrupt closure of Astria Regional Medical Center.
The motion contends that Astria failed to give WSNA and other interested parties adequate notice or the opportunity to present arguments in its secret decision, giving nurses and other staff at Astria Regional only five days’ notice of their immediate termination.
WSNA officials contend that a week’s notice is not enough time for Virginia Mason Memorial and other local resources to absorb the increased demand for health care caused by the court’s decision to expedite the loss of health care services that Regional provided to the community.
With the loss of Yakima Regional’s emergency room, Memorial can expect to see a nearly 40% increase in volume, according to Medicare.gov data.
“Astria Regional is the only hospital in this city that provided open heart surgery, and we saw approximately 150 trauma patients yearly. I worry about patients in the Yakima Valley who need cardiothoracic, neurosurgical and emergency care,” Robinson stated.
