Statewide drought advisory issued

The Department of Ecology has issued a statewide drought Advisory for Washington as of Wednesday, July 5.
The Department of Ecology has issued a statewide drought Advisory for Washington as of Wednesday, July 5.
Early summer temperatures mixed with an abnormally dry season have resulted in quickly declining water supplies and have prompted the Department of Ecology to issue a statewide drought advisory.
“Our warm weather arrived a few weeks early this year and really kicked the runoff into overdrive,” said Jeff Marti, water resources planner for the Department of Ecology “Now, as we head into the hottest weeks of the summer, we want people to use water wisely and to be aware of our water supply situation. This drought advisory will help us get that message out.”
The advisory was issued to provide an early warning to water users and to inform them of the current developing conditions. The ecology department will continue to monitor the supply condition and will continue to reassess in case the need arises for formal declaration.
Currently streamflows within the state are projected to be 75 percent below their normal levels, this was caused by an early snow melt with May tying with temperatures in 1958.
Widespread impacts to municipal water systems have not been reported, although some water systems have established early conservation restrictions to preserve drinking water.
Climate models currently suggest that the summer will continue to be warmer than normal but should not reach the extremes seen in 2021.
This week temperatures are expected to reach a high of 98 degrees on Saturday for the Sunnyside area. Residents should be aware that warm temperatures with dry conditions often lead to red flag warning being issued; a burn ban is currently in effect for the Yakima County.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
