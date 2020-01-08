SUNNYSIDE — Retired Sunnyside attorney Steve Winfree was selected Sunnyside School Board chairman following the board’s reorganizational meeting held Dec. 16.
He replaces Sande Linde as board chair.
He will chair the first school board meeting of 2020 on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the board room at the Denny Blaine Building, 810 E. Custer Ave.
He and fellow board members Linde, Rocky Simmons, Dylan Gardner and Michelle Perry will be honored as part of January’s School Board Recognition Month.
Winfree has been active with education issues in the community since 1984. He has served more than 10 years on the school board and several times as board chairman. He is also a longtime member of the Sunnyside Noon Rotary Club.
