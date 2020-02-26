Straightening line on airport property

SUNNYSIDE — Finding the grid lines surrounding the Sunnyside Airport is taking in more than the alfalfa field where a new airport hangar construction is planned in the near future.
Both sides of the road from the airport access road to the stop sign at East Edison Road and State Route 241 are included in the land survey.
The proposed airport hangar which is planned by the Port of Sunnyside as an aviation business incubator, will be located to the south of the current runway between East Edison Road and the Municipal Airport runway.
Surveyors Cameron Green and Chuck Morey of J-U-B Engineers spent Monday mapping the property, along township lines and the waterway that borders the property, approximately 1,300 feet on both sides of East Edison Road.
The work can proceed on the new $730,000 aviation project at the city airport.
J-U-B Engineers were awarded the contract to design the hangar in the amount of $116,190, Port Executive Director Jay Hester announced.
“We expect to begin meeting with the engineers to determine the design and size of the hangar over the next month,” he stated.
The new airport addition is funded by state capital funds sought by Senator James Honeyford (R-Sunnyside) for the Port.
Yet, the port doesn’t have a tenant for the modern hangar,
“Our area is growing and we know there is a need for the new facility,” he added.
