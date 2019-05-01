SUNNYSIDE — South Fifth Street is closed today, May 1.
It is closed between Grant and Decatur Avenues for the carnival and Cinco de Mayo event.
The closure started at 7 a.m. and continues until Monday, May 6, at noon, according to City of Sunnyside officials.
Also, the intersection of NW Crescent and Sunnyside Avenues (Stackhouse Bridge) was closed beginning this morning at 6 a.m.
This closure is to mobilize the crane and semi-trucks to off-load and set the bridge deck.
The intersection will be closed for approximately three weeks.
“This is due in part to the roadway improvements on the south side of the bridge, as well as the drainage improvements that will need to be completed once the bridge decking is installed,” Public Works Director Shane Fisher said.
“At the end of three weeks, all sidewalk, drainage, guardrails and decking will be completed, and the bridge will be ready for a ceremonious opening.”
