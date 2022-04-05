Strong winds blow through Sunnyside Monday, Tuesday

Strong winds started Monday morning and continued through Tuesday evening.
The highest wind speed recorded April 4 at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport weather center was 29 miles per hour at 11:15 a.m. and then again at 2:35 p.m.
The strongest gust of wind was clocked in at 45 mph at 4:35 p.m. Monday afternoon while the wind speed was 28 mph.
The wind speeds were 20 mph from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4. The gusty winds continued Tuesday, April 5, also starting at 9 a.m. and lasting thru the evening.
The National Weather Service forecast shows that the next few days will be mostly clear skies. The wind may pickup again on Saturday morning, April 9.
