OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Transportation is extending the deadline of removing studs off tires to April 30.
Originally, studs are tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31, however, due to COVID-19 concerns the date has been extended per Gov. Inslee’s guidance to limit social interaction.
The COVID-19 event is rapidly changing so the WSDOT will re-evaluate the situation near the end of the extension period. If no new extensions are granted, then starting midnight on Friday, May 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.
Drivers are encouraged to remove studded tires prior to deadline if at all possible.
