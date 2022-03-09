The Technology Student Association (TSA) at Sunnyside High School gives students the convenience to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics according to Spencer Martin, Engineering Instructor at Sunnyside High. “TSA is a great organization, that has given opportunities to many students.”
This includes the opportunity to compete for a state title as the TSA organization looks to take part in the Washington Technology Student Association Conference this week on March 16-19 at the Doubletree by Hilton Seattle Airport Convention Center.
The TSA organization at Sunnyside High is run by Martin who is accompanied by Steve Whittaker. The TSA duo have been directing TSA for the past 10 years. “TSA is my career and technical service organization. This is an extension of my classroom, where my students are able to hone their skills and compete at a regional, state, and national level,” said Martin.
Martin encourages students to participate with 24 students who are already participating this year at Sunnyside High School and the middle schools. “Do not be afraid to try something new and get out of your comfort zone.”
