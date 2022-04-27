GRANGER — Granger High School organized a community day event by inviting the city council and community members to pick up trash, re-paint buildings, do landscaping and city maintenance all around Granger from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 22 in honor of Earth Day.
Students have also done school upkeep by putting a special emphasis on cleaning up the Granger High School campus as well.
Approximately 400 Granger community members and students walked alongside each other coordinating into 38 different groups with gloves, trash bags, garden tools, seed packets, rakes, and shovels.
They completed their purpose of action by removing around 1,000 pounds of trash, planting flowers, and working on landscaping projects throughout Granger.
“This comes about because the school has a vision for itself of building students to have pride in their community,” said Granger High School principal, Mike Carlson, who believes that the students hold significant weight in making Granger a stronger community. “We want them to recognize that what happens out there affects their lives and that they are an important part of making Granger a great place.”
The investment into the Granger community by the high school is also represented by the 35 students who participate in the Honors Society and have taken the initiative of helping organize this event through student leadership.
