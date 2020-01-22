SUNNYSIDE — It was snowy, sunny and cold but that didn’t deter the enthusiasm of the Washington Elementary School fourth graders lined up to celebrate birthday of America’s most celebrated civil rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Wednesday, Jan. 15 is the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. so that is why we chose this day to be on the sidewalks,” Teacher Carla Bunkelman explained.
Five classrooms of fourth grade students from Washington Elementary took to the sidewalk with their traditional message of equality for all people of color as vehicles honked with support last Wednesday morning in front of the Sunnyside School administration building on Sixth Street.
The students made their signs based on famous MLK Jr. quotes and speeches,
“Wednesday was pretty much an introduction to February and Black History month.
We’re going to be doing a lot of informative rights assignments not just connected to Martin Luther King but other Black American legends,” Bunkelman stated.
“This is a day to for us to remember and reflect upon what he has done, not only for Black Americans but for all Americans.”
